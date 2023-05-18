Aviva PLC Decreases Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,944 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 99,535 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

