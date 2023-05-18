2,474 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 399,696 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 48.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,122,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,728,000 after purchasing an additional 363,982 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $164.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $158.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.24 and its 200 day moving average is $148.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $175.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

