Aviva PLC Sells 60,102 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,102 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $699,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 27.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of REG stock opened at $58.78 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

