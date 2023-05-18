HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 38,135 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 167.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,135 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $5.10 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.80.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $954.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

AMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp acquired 380,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,468,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,811,731 shares of company stock valued at $100,851,803. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

