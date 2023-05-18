Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,230,000 after buying an additional 162,289 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zscaler by 17.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,580,000 after buying an additional 271,360 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,947,000 after buying an additional 267,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day moving average of $118.07. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.68.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.