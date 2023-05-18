Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 30,109 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 489.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

NYSE LUMN opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

