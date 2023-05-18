Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.06% of Acuity Brands worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2,234.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 241,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,954,000 after purchasing an additional 230,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2,530.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 123,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 119,138 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 170.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $159.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $333,643.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYI. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

