Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 74.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $303,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRUS stock opened at $79.05 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.92.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

