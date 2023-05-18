HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $217,000 in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,270 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 940,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,042,000 after buying an additional 43,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,656,000 after purchasing an additional 116,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $38.31.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

