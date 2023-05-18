First Trust Advisors LP Buys 306,588 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,588 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.91% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $52,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,735,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,126,000 after buying an additional 304,560 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 1.8 %

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18.

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Articles

