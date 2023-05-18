Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 83,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in EQT by 569.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EQT. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

