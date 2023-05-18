First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,143,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 459,628 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $52,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,287 shares of company stock worth $418,116. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RARE stock opened at $49.15 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.19) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

