First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,426,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 825,325 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $47,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other news, Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.36. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

