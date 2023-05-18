Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $2.96 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,856. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $520.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $510.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.47. The stock has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

