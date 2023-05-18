First Trust Advisors LP Has $52.50 Million Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,008,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,970 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.22% of Alkermes worth $52,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,132,000 after acquiring an additional 78,132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 505,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 115,548 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 396,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

ALKS stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 0.61. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

