First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,154,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 306,848 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $50,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,716,000 after acquiring an additional 683,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mosaic by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,096,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,201 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

