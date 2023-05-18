Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 945.1% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 45.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 18,221 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.9% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,887 shares of company stock valued at $290,525. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $52.00 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

