Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,702 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Motorola Solutions worth $47,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,497 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 626.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 399,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 496.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,546,000 after purchasing an additional 347,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $32,403,063 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Shares of MSI opened at $292.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $295.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

