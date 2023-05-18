First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,422 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.93% of First American Financial worth $50,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after acquiring an additional 245,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First American Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,981,000 after acquiring an additional 90,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First American Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,740,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,415,000 after acquiring an additional 315,686 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in First American Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,622,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,243,000 after acquiring an additional 105,420 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

First American Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

First American Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $56.04 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 104.52%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

