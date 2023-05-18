Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 1,294 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $127.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

