First Trust Advisors LP Has $49.49 Million Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,395 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.02% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $49,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 79.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $52.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

