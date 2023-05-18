First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 383.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,032 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of Bio-Techne worth $51,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,520,000 after buying an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,326,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,662,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,678,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,008,000 after buying an additional 2,068,206 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,657,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,377,000 after buying an additional 1,196,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,580,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $82.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.57. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

