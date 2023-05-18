First Trust Advisors LP Has $48.09 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,515 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Constellation Brands worth $48,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $230.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.19 and a 200-day moving average of $230.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of -452.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

