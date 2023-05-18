First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,976 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 386,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $55,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,124.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,637,000 after buying an additional 465,944 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $30,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 31.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,428,000 after buying an additional 202,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,138,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,646 shares of company stock worth $46,856,598 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.70.

Shares of PWR opened at $169.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $109.25 and a one year high of $176.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

