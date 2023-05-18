First Trust Advisors LP Has $56.64 Million Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLFGet Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.66% of Wolfspeed worth $56,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 5.0 %

WOLF opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WOLF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.