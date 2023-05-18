First Trust Advisors LP Has $56.64 Million Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.66% of Wolfspeed worth $56,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Trading Up 5.0 %

WOLF opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $125.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WOLF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.