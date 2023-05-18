Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Constellium worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Constellium by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Constellium by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Constellium in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Constellium Price Performance

CSTM opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 34.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace and Transportation, and Automotive Structures and Industry.

