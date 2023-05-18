First Trust Advisors LP Has $53.51 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990,205 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,572 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of HP worth $53,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HP by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,445,140 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $100,391,000 after acquiring an additional 97,020 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in HP by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,187,854 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 355,327 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in HP by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 143,978 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in HP by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 82,296 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,710 shares of company stock worth $1,588,389 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $30.27 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. HP’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

