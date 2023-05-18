Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 166.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 2,007 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $94,369.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,268,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PotlatchDeltic news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $63,900.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $94,369.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,268,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,201 shares of company stock worth $2,707,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of PCH opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.18.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.