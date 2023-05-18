Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,403 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $57,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $134.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.33 and a 200-day moving average of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $154.65.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,578 shares of company stock valued at $10,507,176 over the last three months. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

