First Trust Advisors LP Sells 160,151 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160,151 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.48% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $56,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,607,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,423,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,058,000 after buying an additional 191,603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,359,000 after buying an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 329,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,795,000 after buying an additional 182,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $243.61 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $160.29 and a one year high of $264.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

