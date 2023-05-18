First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 389,814 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,456,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,814 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $61,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,468,000 after buying an additional 290,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,954,000 after buying an additional 72,760 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after buying an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 840,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,741,000 after buying an additional 58,644 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 4.36%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BTIG Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.70.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

