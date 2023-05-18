Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 72,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.07. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

