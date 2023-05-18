First Trust Advisors LP Has $59.12 Million Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,362,828 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 330,256 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $59,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Range Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,843.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,843.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $675,848.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,575,645. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Range Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of RRC opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.