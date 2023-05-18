First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 41,219 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 41,219 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.83% of Olin worth $60,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $52.92 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

