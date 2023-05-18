First Trust Advisors LP Has $61.56 Million Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,242,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869,022 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Grifols were worth $61,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Grifols Stock Performance

About Grifols

GRFS stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

