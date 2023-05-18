Jennison Associates LLC Invests $1.22 Million in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in RLI by 52.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

Insider Activity at RLI

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,089.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLI Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $129.23 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $100.96 and a 12-month high of $149.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.66. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $364.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 19.18%. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 7.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About RLI

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.