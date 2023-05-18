First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,215 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $56,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $301.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $333.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.92.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $5,165,597. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

