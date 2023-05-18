Jennison Associates LLC Buys 7,854 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,747 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 22,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Golar LNG Company Profile

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

