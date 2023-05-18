First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 1,336,202 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,647,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336,202 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.80% of Plug Power worth $57,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,624,000 after buying an additional 2,615,081 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,329,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,557,000 after buying an additional 1,839,600 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,819,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,877,000 after buying an additional 1,205,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,328,000 after buying an additional 826,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth $16,757,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Plug Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Plug Power Price Performance

PLUG stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.