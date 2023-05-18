First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 816,869 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 304.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816,869 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES worth $58,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6,128.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 417,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after buying an additional 410,903 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $1,460,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 47,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 665.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after buying an additional 1,705,026 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GFS. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 19.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

