Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,593 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.84% of Tetra Tech worth $64,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $142.01 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $169.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.44 and its 200 day moving average is $145.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading

