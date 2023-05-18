First Trust Advisors LP Has $55.35 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,591 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of American Water Works worth $55,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $143.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.89. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

