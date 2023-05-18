IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64,327 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of IQVIA worth $54,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV stock opened at $193.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

