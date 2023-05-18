First Trust Advisors LP Has $63.33 Million Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,103,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $63,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZI stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

