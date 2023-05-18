Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,037,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,431,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,416,000 after purchasing an additional 85,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after purchasing an additional 231,754 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 108,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 872,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Marten Transport

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

