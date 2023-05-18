First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 182,299 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,828,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 182,299 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.19% of Exelixis worth $61,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exelixis by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,035,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,279,000 after buying an additional 255,886 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Exelixis by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 163,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 146,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Several research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $549,483.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $549,483.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,654,524.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,100 shares of company stock worth $3,066,639 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

