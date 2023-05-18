Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,228,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 274,273 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.2% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $108,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,153,448 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 511,450 shares worth $19,162,556. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $120.84 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.75. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

