Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN opened at $239.76 on Thursday. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $269.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $4,674,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $1,054,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 105,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

