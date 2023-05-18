Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.22 and last traded at $142.17. 201,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,606,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.84.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 461,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 360,975 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,337.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 310,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 171.5% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 484,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,596,000 after purchasing an additional 305,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

