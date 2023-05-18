Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,617,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $122.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 511,450 shares valued at $19,162,556. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

